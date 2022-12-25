HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Patricia H. Behrens, 83, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Platteville, WI. Family & friends may call on Tuesday, December 27 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

