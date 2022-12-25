HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Patricia H. Behrens, 83, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Platteville, WI. Family & friends may call on Tuesday, December 27 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Pat was born on March 15, 1939 to Edward & Helen (Masbruch) Behrens in Elk Grove Township, WI. She was a graduate from Cuba City High School and was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church.
Pat enjoyed bird watching, gardening, puzzles, reading, she enjoyed music and sang in the church choir, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pat is survived by two sisters: Donna (Don) Rielly of Hazel Green, WI and Helene Ruege of Green Bay, WI; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers: Gerald, Eugene & Walter (in infancy) and two sisters: Beta Burkle and Dorelle Steele.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Patricia H. Behrens Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Patricia Behrens Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
