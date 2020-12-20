BERNARD, Iowa — Irvin E. Kleitsch, 82, of Bernard, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his son’s home in Stoughton, Wisconsin, after a brief illness.
Visitation for Irvin will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa. Per the CDC guidelines, social distancing will be followed and masks required.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Irvin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, with flag presentation by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Irvin was born on January 16, 1938, in Monticello, Iowa, son of Nicholas and Carrie (Kurt) Kleitsch. He received his education in the former St. Mary’s schools in Cascade. He was united in marriage to Carol A. Dunkel on June 17, 1961, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore, Iowa. She preceded him in death on February 2, 2011. The couple farmed in the rural Cascade area and Irvin also was employed at IAS-Innovative Ag Services.
Irvin enjoyed playing cards, the outdoors and loved the many evening campfires with family and friends. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Irvin was an Army veteran. He was a member of St. Matthias Parish and the Cascade Knights of Columbus-Council #930.
He is survived by four children, Deanne Mainey, of Davenport, Jim (Shaun) Kleitsch, of Stoughton, WI, Shari (Ken) Peiffer, of Dubuque, and Kevin Kleitsch (Kim Porterfield), of Manchester, IA; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leona Onken, of Marion, and Sr. Ruth Kleitsch, of Dubuque; a brother, Edwin Kleitsch, of Cascade; and a sister-in-law, Rita Kleitsch, of Monticello.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wilfred Kleitsch, Carl (Mary) Kleitsch; a sister, Marion (Bob) Hosch; two sisters-in-law, Dolores Kleitsch and Verna Kleitsch; and a brother-in-law, Alve Onken.
