Norma J. Davis, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Galena Bible Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert Ford, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville. Service: 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Daryl D. Griffith, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Sherrill United Methodist Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Recommended for you
Lois A. Hanson, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Charlene Hawks, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Ronald B. Hinzman, Graham, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at the funeral home.
John R. Hohmann, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m., with a parish scripture wake service at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, April 2, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, Resurrection Church.
Donna L. Jacobsmeier, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Church of the Nativity.
Merlin L. Jasper, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester; and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 1, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Andrea K. Kenna, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Linda L. Kieffer, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Hazel R. Knaeble, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque, Ill. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Sarah E. Pemsl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, with a prayer service at 3:45 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, Church of the Nativity.
Donna Mae J. Reuter, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Hazel Green. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
Susan M. Rhomberg, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, April 1, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert R. Robinson, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Aelred H. Runde, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Carol M. Schoulte, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, St. Mary Catholic Church, McGregor. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lillian M. Thornton, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, Swede Ridge Lutheran Church, McGregor. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary C. Wildman, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.