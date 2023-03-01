Daniel R. “Dan” Kelly aka Digs, 57, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 26, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics after suffering a heart attack.
A private service for family will be at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Dan was born on December 31, 1965, in Honolulu, Hawaii the son of William “Bill” and Joan (Ward) Kelly. He attended St. Mary’s grade school and graduated from Senior High School in 1984 prior to enlisting in the US Army.
Recommended for you
He married Carrie Bandy on May 5, 1995, and enjoyed 27 years of marriage with his soulmate.
Dan worked for Andersen Windows and Doors for the past 27 years as a machine operator.
Dan loved spending time with family and friends. His passion was cooking, trying new recipes for entertaining guests but most of all enjoyed playing of round of golf.
He is survived by his spouse Carrie, his daughter Yvette (Justin) Klauer, brother Mitch (Julie) Kelly, mother-in-law Carol Bandy, sister-in-law Julie Bandy, aunt Karen Payne, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law Dennis Bandy, brother-in-law Jonas Bandy.
In lieu of flowers a Dan Kelly memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank the Cardiology doctors and many nurses at Mercy Hospital of Dubuque and the staff of the UIHC Cardiovascular ICU department for their care, kindness, and compassion they gave to Dan and his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.