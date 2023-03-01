Daniel R. “Dan” Kelly aka Digs, 57, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 26, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics after suffering a heart attack.

A private service for family will be at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory with military honors by the Dubuque Marine Corps League and the Iowa Army National Guard. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 3, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.

