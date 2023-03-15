Betty Jane (Bleile) Barth, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on March 10, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Betty was born on November 12, 1936, in Zwingle, Iowa, daughter of Herman and Caroline (Houselog) Seiler. After graduating from Maquoketa High School, she married Delbert Bleile on May 17, 1955. He died on September 6, 1988. Later, she married James Barth.
She worked for many years as a teacher’s aide for St. Joseph’s Key West school and as a cook at the Moracco Supper Club. As an avid gardener, she was a member of the Master Gardeners and a longtime volunteer at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. She also loved to sew and cook. She was especially fond of her cats.
Betty is survived by her husband James and her children, Linda Althaus, Kathy (John) Teske, Dianne (Randy) Kemp, Janell (Glenn) Morrison, and John Bleile, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by her sister Mary Decker, her brother Harvey Seiler and her in-laws, Marie Bleile, Cletus (Sally) Bleile, and Margaret Heiderscheit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Delbert Bleile, son Ronald Bleile in infancy, and son-in-law Larry Althaus. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Anna Potts, Ada (Francis) Garrity, Joseph Seiler, Clara (Don) Koerperich, Carl (Irma) Seiler, Agnes (Harry) Thiltgen, and Edith (Ray) Decker along with in-laws Alvin Decker, Raphael (Anna Mae) Bleile, Dolores (Charles) Reinert, Leon Bleile, and Kenneth Heiderscheit.
We would like to thank the staff of Hawkeye Care Center, Dr. Tom Schreiber, and Hospice of Dubuque for the care and compassion they showed Betty.
