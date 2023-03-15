Betty Jane (Bleile) Barth, 86, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on March 10, 2023, at Hawkeye Care Center. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Betty was born on November 12, 1936, in Zwingle, Iowa, daughter of Herman and Caroline (Houselog) Seiler. After graduating from Maquoketa High School, she married Delbert Bleile on May 17, 1955. He died on September 6, 1988. Later, she married James Barth.

