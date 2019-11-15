Bernieta M. Bourquin, Apple River, Ill. — Services: noon Saturday, Nov. 16, Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home, Warren, Ill. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kenneth E. Broadwell, Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Mary Ann Carroll, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Dennis C. Driscoll, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Charles Evanoff, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Woodlands Senior Apartments, 3460 Starlight Drive.
Ruth A. French, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, First United Methodist Church.
Barbarann Gaber Price, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: After 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Jill M. Jellison, Davenport, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
James S. Kloosterboer, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Fennimore United Methodist Church.
Charles L. Larson, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today,
St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Carol A. Lau, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
David E. Logemann, Stockton, Ill. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Bernadine L. Lull, Woodman, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Kendall Funeral Home, Boscobel, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the
funeral home.
Ellen C. Maloney Wittenbrink, Galena, Ill. — Gathering:
4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Patricia A. McGrory, Edina, Minn. — Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Rita M. Palen, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Charles A. Reinert, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Rebecca D. Schwab, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Marie A. Stimpson, Iowa City — Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, South Slope Community Center, 980 N. Front St., North Liberty, Iowa.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Dwaine R. Zlabek, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Memorial services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.