BAGLEY, Wis. — Curtiss “Curt” Clarence Witzel, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, after battling multiple medical issues at Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital.
He was born April 13, 1942, in Milwaukee, WI. On July 21, 1972, Curt married Rose Ann Kalinowski, of Mt. Hope, WI, in Milwaukee. They lived in Milwaukee and also moved to various towns (Lancaster, Wyalusing) before deciding to settle down in Bagley, WI.
Curt was skilled at many trades from running a Filling Station, working as an electrician and as a diesel mechanic before deciding to go into business for himself and becoming self-employed as a mechanic.
Curt loved fishing, NASCAR Racing, repairing or rebuilding anything in need of repair and having an occasional beer with friends on the deck.
Survivors include his son, Jeffery Witzel, Muscoda, WI; and granddaughter, Aislynn Witzel; son, Randy Witzel, Owosso, MI; sister, Diane Tromba, Cudahy, WI; in-laws: Elaine Witzel, June Rice, Lois Bowen, Jerry (Joan) Breuer, Wayne (Pauline) Clark, Dan (Karla) Meier, Russ (Loretta) Docken, Michael (Carol) Kalinowski, James Kalinowski; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife RoseAnn Witzel, Curt was preceded in death by a brother, Reginald Witzel; sister, EmmaLou (James) Grady; mother-in-law, Alberta Kalinowski; in-laws, LaVern Bowen and Roald Rice.
Private family burial will be in Hermitage Cemetery, Mt. Hope Township. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is assisting the family.
