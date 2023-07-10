funeral services Funeral services Telegraph Herald Helen Waldmeir Author email Jul 10, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Regina Ankrum, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.John L. Brandt, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.Carol J. Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Recommended for you Glen Callahan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.Janice C. Duve, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, St. John’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien.Loras G. Finn, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.Earl J. Fischer & James A. Fischer -- Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa.Frederick C. Hofer, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Brenda Litka, Asbury, Iowa — Service: 10 a.m. today, St. Paul Lutheran Church.Jimmy L. Redfearn, Hazel Green, Wis. — 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: Noon Friday at the funeral home.Todd N. Swift, Weaverville, N.C. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, River Room, Grand River Center.Mary E. Weisnewski, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.Sage L. Witham, Solon, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Food Helen Waldmeir Author email Follow Helen Waldmeir Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives