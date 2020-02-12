Lee P. Montgomery Sr., 82, of Dubuque, passed away on February 8, 2020, at home after a long battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Military honors will be accorded at 6 p.m. by the American Legion Post #6.
Lee was born on June 5, 1937, in Monona, Iowa, the son of George and Theodora (Daugs) Montgomery. He graduated at the age of 21 from Dubuque Senior High School; he enlisted in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge.
Lee was owner and operator of Montgomery’s Janitorial Service in Dubuque for over 20 years. He was a member of NRA and Sam’s Club.
Lee was known as “Grandpa” to all the neighborhood children, and many called him “Pops.”
He is survived by eight children, Kim (Tom Huber) Harvey, Brad C. Priebe, Rory T. Priebe, Rhonda Priebe, Lee P. (Sheri) Montgomery Jr., Cindy (Kevin) Merkes, Jeffrey Montgomery and Douglas (Mary) Montgomery; twenty-seven grandchildren; and many great grandchildren; his sister, Lola “Lu” Deininger; and his brother, Lyle (Pat) Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Errol and Alfred; two nephews, Mike Montgomery and Steve Deininger; brother-in-law, Lester Deininger; and his best friend, Fritz Westemeyer.