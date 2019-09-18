DELHI, Iowa — James A. Christensen, 84, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Delhi United Methodist Church, 304 Market St., in Delhi, followed by a Memorial Service and military honors. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Manchester, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born August 19, 1935, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Verna Christensen. He graduated from Senior High School in Dubuque. He married Shirley Hill on September 26, 1954. They were married for 63 years until Shirley’s passing last year.
Jim served in the Navy from 1952 until 1975, retiring from the Naval Reserve as a warrant officer. Jim was a founding member of the Dubuque Judo Club and a longtime member of the Elks. He and Shirley owned and operated Christensen’s Florist and Greenhouse in Dubuque.
Jim enjoyed playing cards, and loved to shop, always looking for a great buy. He was especially fond of spending time with his family, and always kept Popsicles, Fudgsicles and cookies on hand to give out.
Jim is survived by three sons, Jerome (Dawn) Christensen, of Naples, Fla., John (Roxanne) Christensen, of Fort Madison, Iowa, and Joseph Christensen, of Delhi; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Joel Christensen, of Dubuque; a sister, Pam Goffinet, of Dubuque; and a sister-in-law, Connie Allendorf, of Galena, Ill.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents, John and Verna; a brother, John; a sister, Patricia; and a grandson, Derek Christensen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Delhi United Methodist Church or Hannah’s Circle.
Please share a memory of James at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.