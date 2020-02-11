Johanna H. Amundson, Clermont, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, East Clermont Lutheran Church, Clermont. Visitation: Noon Thursday until time of services at the church.
Steven E. Banfield, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Kathy A. Erner, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Vera E. Hammerand, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue, and 10 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Michaele Matt, Randolph, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, until time of services at the church.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Stephen L. Mercaitis, Mount Hope, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, 710 S. Wacouta Avenue, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Donald J. Miller, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral, Dubuque. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today at the church.
Mary Ann Schmidt, Preston, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Preston. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today at the church.
Patricia A. Schlueter, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa.
George K. Shalabi, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Freethinkers Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, Wis.
Betty Spies, West Union, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Holy Name Catholic Church, West Union. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
William K. Trowbridge, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.