Jerald L. Anderson, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

Nancy L. Estling, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.

