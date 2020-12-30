Robert ‘Bob’ L. Baumhover, Sr., 101, of Dubuque, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at the ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque.
The private Mass of Christian Burial for Bob will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com. We encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Bob’s family.
Bob was born August 12, 1919, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Frank and Mary (Buechel) Baumhover. On June 10, 1945, he married Dorothy Matz. She passed away on October 23, 1989. On November 23, 1992, he married Lorna M. Corpstein. She passed away on July 30, 2011.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during World War II.
Bob was employed as a plumber for Louis Buechel, retiring in October of 1983.
Bob was a member of Holy Spirit Parish-Sacred Heart; their Holy Name Society; American Legion Post #6; Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus #510; Boy Scouts of America; and the Power of Prayer. He enjoyed the Chicago Cubs, but his greatest joy was spending time with his great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one son, Robert “Bob” L. (Sue) Baumhover, II, of Epworth; one grandson, Robert (Amanda) Baumhover, III; three granddaughters, Stacy (Brett) Firzlaff, Sonya (Michael) Kelly, and Sheena (Nicholas) Adams; 10 great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Trinity, Brooklyn, Preston, Caidon, Kylee, Chase, Landon, Skyler, and Tenley; one nephew, James (Darlene) Fuerstenberg.
Bob is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy; second wife, Lorna; his parents; two sisters, Annette (George) Fuerstenberg and Germaine Baumhover; one brother, Donald (Olive) Baumhover; two nephews, Robert Fuerstenberg and Ronald Baumhover; and one niece, Joyce Huseman.
The family would like to thank ManorCare, Hospice of Dubuque, and Eagle Pointe Place for their excellent care of Bob.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.