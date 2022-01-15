BERNARD, Iowa — Kurt Thomas Richard, 38, of Bernard, Iowa, passed away after a sudden illness at home on January 11, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at St. Patrick Garryowen Church with Father Mark Osterhaus officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, January 16th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Kurt was born on July 10, 1983, in Dubuque, Iowa to Edward and Mary Ann (Fleege) Richard. On October 23, 2015, he married Anna Gassman at St. Patrick’s Garryowen. He previously worked as a carpenter and was currently working for Noonan Fencing.
He enjoyed spending time with the apples of his eyes: his children. He had a laugh that was contagious! Everyone that knew him loved him and his sense of humor. He was always the life of the party. He was a proud and avid Packers and Badgers fan, and he always cheered on his team. He had a heart of gold and was deep down just a great person.
He is survived by his wife Anna; children Gracie and Ruby (at home); parents Ed and Mary Ann of Kieler, WI; siblings Kelly (Joe) Ihm of Lancaster, WI, Holly ((Terry) Cook of Bernard, IA, Todd (Haley) Richard of Lancaster, WI, Tony (Sarah) Richard of Peosta, IA, and Kyle (McKenna) Richard of Platteville, WI; nieces and nephews Siena, Franklin, Gianna, Charlie, Reuben, and Avianna Ihm, Clement Richard, Wyatt Richard, Oliver, Dominic, Naomi, and Teddy Cook, Baby Richard, and Macklin and Keenan Williams; brother-in-law Jake Gassman of Bernard, IA; sister-in-law Molly (Andy) Williams of West Des Moines, IA; parents-in-law Zip and Margie Gassman of Bernard, IA; grandma Vi Richard Necker of Kieler, WI; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by uncles Tom Fleege and Tony Richard; maternal grandparents Bud and Rosie Fleege; paternal grandpas Bob Richard and Bob Necker; and mother-in-law Grace Gassman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given for Kurt’s children.
Thank you to the Bernard Rescue Unit, Dubuque County Sheriff’s office, and the entire Bernard community for all the support for the family.