EPWORTH, Iowa — Wayne J. Beitzel, known as Jim, 84, of Epworth Iowa, gained his angel wings on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Mercy One in Dubuque, IA.
Jim was born November 8, 1935, in Dubuque, IA, son of John and Dorothy (Muntz) Beitzel. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army. On February 5, 1963, he was united in marriage to Mary Casey at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Placid, IA. He worked at Dubuque Packing Plant for 45 years. Following retirement, he took pride in working for the City of Epworth mowing city parks and ballfields for 15 years. He spent many years coaching the Little League Baseball kids of Epworth.
Jim was a devoted family man who always put others first. He loved his family and friends deeply and enjoyed every moment spent with them — especially during family vacation trips to watch the Cubbies beat the Brewers in Milwaukee. He liked starting his days with a cup of coffee, a crossword puzzle, and a walk with his cherished dog, Jillie — followed by tending to his garden then drinking a Busch Light with his many friends and finishing the day in his comfy chair while watching Jeopardy and old westerns. Jim also enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and playing golf and euchre (he rarely turned down a bower).
He is survived by his wife, Mary Beitzel; six children, Kevin (Sandy) Beitzel, of Davenport, IA, Dennis (Tara) Beitzel, of Epworth, IA, Dean (Traci) Beitzel, of Robins, IA, Tammy (Ross) McDermott, of Cedar Falls, IA, Brian (Jolene) Beitzel, of Robins, IA, Chris (Jenny) Beitzel, of Epworth, IA; sixteen grandchildren, Morgan (Tyson), Samantha, Taylor (Issac), Khloe, Wesley, Shane, Amber, Jacob (Dana), Hannah, Hope, Josh, Ashley, Maddisen, Drew, Dylan and Erin; two great-grandchildren, Killian and Mila; and two sisters, Rosie Besler and Kay Wilgenbusch.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Laura Beitzel; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Dutch) Nauman, Donnie Casey, Vernon “Boone” Besler and Willis “Willie” Wilgenbusch.
A special thanks is extended to the staff and nurses at Mercy One in Dubuque, IA, for their care and hospitality.
