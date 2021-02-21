BELLEVUE, Iowa — Nicholas “Nick” A. Lange Sr. “Ace”, 34, of Bellevue, passed away unexpectedly due to a sudden illness on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Nick’s birthday at 12 p.m. to open on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 29171 320th Street in Bellevue.
Nick was born June 5, 1986, in Dubuque, the son of Timothy Lange and Mary Beth (Muir) Tranel. He married Andrea Kohl on October 23, 2004, in Bellevue.
Nick loved spending time with his children, boating and riding his motorcycle. He was handy and able to fix anything. He loved teaching people and was always willing to help anyone with a project.
Nick was an entrepreneur. He owned and operated AF Hydrographics and most recently Golden Array Solar.
Survivors include his wife, Andrea; children, Nicholas Jr., Donald, Kyrin and Keegan Lange; his mother, Mary Beth (Terry) Tranel; his father, Timothy Lange; a brother, Matthew (Jacque) Lange; step siblings, Keith (Shonda) Tranel and Tracy (Brian) Ostwinkle; his mother-in-law, Kelly Kohl; sisters in-law, Amber Kohl, Alyssa (Chad) Millard, and Akayla Kohl; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Nick was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ted and Marilyn Muir; paternal grandparents, Laverne and Marcie Lange and Mary Lange; and his father in-law, Donald Kohl.
