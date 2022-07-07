HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — James “Jim” J. Schroeder, 82, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Southwest Health Hospital in Platteville, WI surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI; with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call on Friday, July 8th from 4:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI; also on Saturday, July 9th from 9:30 a.m. — 10:45 a.m. the parish center. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Jim was born on June 30, 1940 to Ralph & Marie (Pickel) Schroeder in Dickeyville, WI. He married Rita M. Weber on September 26, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2021. He worked for Maryville Construction up until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Holy Name Society and Southwestern Coon dog Association. Jim enjoyed camping, fishing up North at Danbury, hunting, gardening, an avid card player, a Chicago Bears and Wisconsin Badgers fan and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. But most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jim is survived by 3 children: Ron (Karla) Schroeder of Cuba City, WI, Deb (Kurt) Dalsing of Dodgeville, WI and Shelia (Tom) Hinman of Hazel Green, WI; 8 grandchildren: Nicole (Sam) Parrott, Troy (Amanda) Schroeder, Travis (Amelia) Schroeder, Stephanie (Jacob) Forseth, Megan Dalsing, Hanna (fiancé, Joey Meyer), Hailey & Heather Hinman; 5 great-grandchildren: Carter & Maya Schroeder, Audrey Parrott, Cashton Schroeder & Callie Forseth; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Daniel (1963), and a brother, Harvey (Jeanette) Schroeder.
In lieu of plants & flowers a James “Jim” J. Schroeder Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: James Schroeder Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
