PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dorothy M. Schambow, 94, of Platteville, died on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Belmont Convention Center.

Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, of Platteville, is assisting the family.

