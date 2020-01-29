PEOSTA, Iowa — Daniel P. “Pat” Molony, 88, of Peosta, Iowa, died on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Eagle Point Place, Dubuque, Iowa.
To celebrate Pat’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Church Garryowen, Bernard, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Hutchins, SVD officiating. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by Cascade American Legion Post 528. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa, is assisting the family.
Daniel Patrick Molony was born in Bernard, Iowa, on January 24, 1932, to Michael and Grace (Cannon) Molony. He was the youngest of 10 children and grew up farming with the family. After graduation from Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, he worked as a skilled tradesman with his brother Michael in Madison, Wisconsin, until 1970. He returned to family farming near Otter Creek, Iowa, in 1970.
On November 22, 1958, Pat married Elaine M. Beauchamp at Nativity Church in Dubuque. Pat is survived by his wife, Elaine; and his children, Patrick, Erin, Timothy (Laura) and Luke (Victoria); as well as his brother, Richard Molony, of Bernard. Pat was blessed with five grandchildren: Liam, Brighid, Keelin, Katie and Gracie. Pat was predeceased by his parents; his other siblings; his son, Shawn; and daughter, Mary.
Pat was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Cubs, and a lifelong Democrat. He enjoyed his years of farming and time spent socializing with friends and family.
Pat’s final months were spent at Ennoble Rehabilitation Center and Eagle Point Place under the care of Hospice of Dubuque. His care providers treated him with dignity and grace, as well as compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association.