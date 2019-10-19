C. Michael “Mike” Reilly, 77, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, after a long and hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Mike was born on March 27, 1942, in Dubuque, to George N. and M.L. Theda (Hoerner) Reilly. Mike graduated from Dubuque Senior in 1960 after an outstanding high school athletic career where he participated in football, basketball and track. In his senior year, Mike was named Iowa’s outstanding high school athlete. Mike was inducted into Dubuque Senior’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Iowa High School Football Hall of Fame in 1993. After high school, Mike attended the University of Iowa and played football for his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes. Mike took on the nickname “The Hammer” during his college football career and earned All-Big Ten Team (1963), All-American Team (1963), co-captain for the College All-Star Team (1964), and voted on by fans to the All-Time University of Iowa Football Team in 1989 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Iowa football. Years later, Mike returned to Kinnick Stadium as a long-time broadcaster alongside Ron Gonder, who referred to him as “Charlie Linebacker.” Mike was inducted into the University of Iowa Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.
Following his collegiate football career, Mike was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Nancy (Groff), on February 8, 1964, at Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque. That same year, Mike was drafted in the fourth-round of the NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he played for five seasons before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 1969, which is the year they won the National Football League title and earned a trip to the 1970 Super Bowl. He retired from football after that season.
Mike was a great athlete and an even greater husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Together Mike and Nancy welcomed three sons, who they enjoyed raising in Dubuque. Mike loved and supported the Dubuque community by leading fundraising efforts for local organizations, being an active member of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and founding the Dubuque chapter for the University of Iowa I-Club.
After football, Mike’s professional career took him to Frank Hardie Advertising and First National Bank (U.S. Bank). He then retired in 2004 as the branch manager and marketing director for State Central Bank. Mike always enjoyed being around his sons and their families, cheering on his favorite sports teams, walking around his neighborhood, golfing, attending his grandchildren’s events, and drinking a beer or two with his buddies at the Shot Tower. He was a humble man who always had a joke to tell and a big laugh to share.
Those left to honor Mike’s memory include his wife of 55 years, Nancy Reilly, of Dubuque; his three sons, Steve (Jane) Reilly, of Dubuque, Jim (Erica) Reilly, of Saline, Michigan, and Bob (Andrea) Reilly, of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Mitchell (Ali), Morgan (Ben Samek), Meghan, Shannon, Devin, Logan, Erin and Drew; one sister, Jane (Bob) Specht, of Dubuque; sister-in-law, Karen Vandermillen, of Dubuque; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends and teammates.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Earl and Ludmilla “Luddie” Groff; three siblings, Mary Kay, G.T. “Tom,” and Sue; and one grandchild, Caroline Elizabeth.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.
A photo tribute video can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Mike’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.