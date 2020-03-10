PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Richard “Bud” Bush, 77, of Prairie du Chien, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Prairie du Chien. There will be a one hour visitation before services at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Prairie du Chien. Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Prairie du Chien is helping the family with arrangements.