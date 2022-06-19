Thomas J. Hochberger, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, June 20, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, Church of the Resurrection.
Roger A. Huber, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, Church of the Nativity.
Kay E. Knospe, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elkader. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Linda L. Lock, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Monticello.
Allan Schuster, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa.
Ann E. Symons, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, with a rosary service at 9:30 a.m. Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Sarah B. Wallace, Gratiot, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
