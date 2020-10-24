Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
James “Jay” Brock, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Marcia F. Dailey, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, The Meeting Room, Lancaster.
Bernice M. Edwards, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Galena. Services: 11 a.m. at the church.
Earl Guenzler, Elizabeth, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Hanover (Ill.) United Presbyterian Church.
Nona Hansmeier, Waukon, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Zion United Church of Christ, Waukon. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Barbara Langenbach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Constance T. Luster, Harpers Ferry, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Ann-St. Joseph Catholic Church, Harpers Ferry. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Dolores A. McQuillen, Cascade, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Charlyn M. Miller, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
David F. Murray Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, Behr Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Joseph Parker, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Kevin M. Vaughn, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Happy’s Place, Dubuque.