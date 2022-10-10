CUBA CITY, Wis. — Ronald J. Donar, 68, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Church Cemetery, Cuba City. Friends and family may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, where there will be a Parish Scripture Wake Service at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the funeral.

