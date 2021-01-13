OXFORD JUNCTION, Iowa — Merle H. Tank, of Oxford Junction, passed away on January 9, 2021, at his home.
His visitation will be held today from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Oxford Junction, Iowa. A private graveside service will be held at Dayton Valley Cemetery in rural Clarence.
Merle Harvey was born October 10, 1935, in Davenport, Iowa, to Otto and Evelyn (Krutzfeld) Tank Jr. He graduated from Lowden High School and went on to attend University of Iowa. On March 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Donna Crosthwaite at Zion United Church of Christ in Lowden.
Farming was a huge part of Merle’s life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, bowling and playing in and coaching fast pitch. He was the current president of Jones County Landfill, on the Oxford Junction Post committee and volunteered for the Oxford Junction Senior Center and Senior Apartments. Merle took great pride in the town of Oxford Junction and served as Mayor for over 10 years. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheephead.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Donna; five children: Teresa (Tom) Shere, of Prophetstown, Ill, Lori Mussig, of Tipton, Tom Tank, of Clarence, Dan (Laura) Tank, of Bennett, Steve Tank, of Maquoketa; three grandchildren: Rachel, Mitchell and Andrew; two great-grandchildren, Shelbi and Jason; a sister, Sandi Klahn, of Wheatland; and a brother Darrell Tank, of Calamus.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald; and a grandson, Justin Curtin.
Cards or gifts of condolences can be directed to Po Box 258, Wyoming, Iowa 52362. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.