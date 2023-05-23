GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Elaine Catherine Hoffmann, age 92, of Guttenberg passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on May 8, 2023. She was born March 19, 1931 in Greeley, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Clara Funke.

Elaine grew up on a farm near Greeley where she received her education and graduated from Greeley High School. She attained her LPN at St. Francis Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

