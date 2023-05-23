GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Elaine Catherine Hoffmann, age 92, of Guttenberg passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on May 8, 2023. She was born March 19, 1931 in Greeley, Iowa, daughter of Frank and Clara Funke.
Elaine grew up on a farm near Greeley where she received her education and graduated from Greeley High School. She attained her LPN at St. Francis Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
1st Corinthians 13:13 states ‘Faith, hope, and love abide, these three: and the greatest of these is love.’ Elaine lived by this verse throughout her life.
Recommended for you
After her marriage with Robert Hoffmann on May 31, 1951, she supported her husband while he farmed and also became an accomplished carpenter. Although she was able to work as a nurse and support her husband, her greatest achievement was the love she gave her husband and eleven children. Elaine was a phenomenal cook and baker and always had fresh cookies, cake, bread, or pie readily available for anyone who visited. She encouraged each one of her children to reach for the stars and was always there for her family. She loved playing board games and euchre, and had an uncanny way of always winning! Her laugh and gentle smile would welcome all who met her and knew her.
Elaine will be forever loved and cherished by her children: Thomas (Pati) Hoffmann of Tulsa, OK, Jeffrey (Carolyn) Hoffmann of Guttenberg, Laurie Hoffmann of Casa Grande, AZ, Julie Hoffmann of Guttenberg, Kathryn (Shaun) Doar of Guttenberg, Robert (Pamela) Hoffmann of Montezuma, Iowa, Patricia (Larry) Greenwood of Guttenberg, Jeanne (Jay) Walker of Westfield Mass, Kara (Rick Weathers) Breeze of Chandler, AZ, Jana (Jason) Swencki of Queen Creek, AZ, and daughter-in-law Charlotte Hoffmann of Gilbert, AZ; numerous grandchildren and step grandchildren, great grandchildren, and step grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gib (Maureen) Hoffmann of Manchester, Iowa; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hoffmann of Manchester, Iowa, and many relatives and friends.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 2021, her parents; step mother, Agatha Funke; son, Steven Hoffmann; grandson, Cameron Walker; siblings: Francis (Jane) Funke and Jim (Kathy) Funke, Bernice (Eldon) Mensen, Rosie (Herb) Deutmeyer, Betty (Bud) Naber; sister-in-law, Louise (Cy) Drees; and a brother-in-law, Joe Hoffmann.
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice, especially Cary, Melissa, and Mary for their special and loving care of Elaine.
Arrangements are being handled by Morris Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St., Guttenberg. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg. Visitation will continue prior to the funeral mass from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg.
A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Guttenberg with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Marvin Bries will officiate.
The family asks that memorials be directed to St Croix Hospice or Guttenberg Municipal Hospital.