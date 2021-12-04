Phillip Edward Seay, 80, of Dubuque, passed away on December 1, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center.
A visitation will be December 5th from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral service and Military honors starting at 2:00 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. in Dubuque. The family would appreciate face masks be worn while attending Phil’s services.
Phillip was born on May 28, 1941, the son of Lawrence and Thelma (Parker) Seay in Calvert City, Kentucky.
Phil’s childhood years were spent moving across several states for his father’s employment, finally settling in Dubuque. He received his GED upon discharge from the Army.
He served his country in the United States Army for 5 years. Phil was very proud of his Military service, especially the 13 months he spent in Vietnam as a Crew Chief of the rescue helicopters. He was a proud member of the Tristate Vietnam Veterans group.
Phil worked many years and retired from Barnstead Thermolyne in Dubuque.
He loved fishing for “the big ones” with his brothers and any time he got to spend on the river. Phil was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be loved and missed forever.
He is survived by his wife Janis Seay, children: Steve (Brandie) Seay of Dubuque, Kathy (Bobby) Giers of Dubuque, stepchildren: Kevin (Mary) Arensdorf of Lake of the Ozarks, MO, Kelly (Hiram) Heysinger of Dubuque, brothers: Paul Seay of Dubuque, Ronald (Tammy) Seay of Des Moines, Ray (Belinda) Seay of Moravia, IA and 9 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Thelma, brothers Donald, Mack and James Seay, sister Anne (Phil) Baker, and stepdaughter Kim Arensdorf.
The Family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, and many family and friends for their support.