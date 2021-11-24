Mary Ellen Herrald, 74, of Dubuque, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Bethany Home. Visitation will be Saturday, November 27, from 9:00-11:00 A.M., with a funeral service at 11:30 followed by a light lunch at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 JFK Road. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Dyersville, IA, at approximately 2:00 P.M. Mary was born on July 25, 1947, in Dubuque, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Kremer) Lammers. She married Raliegh D. Herrald on November 25, 1967, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2013. Mary touched many lives. She was a talented seamstress and crafter who created beautiful handmade gifts for family and friends. She is often remembered for making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls as well as quilts and craft projects for every season. Mary loved to laugh and was quick to share a smile and a helping hand. She made people feel loved and special every day of her life. Family gatherings were always celebrated with her beautiful food, desserts, and lots of laughter and love for all.
Mary graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, where she met her husband, Raliegh. True life partners, they volunteered and served their family and friends in the community through Scouting, church, and their careers. They owned the Wedding Embassy from 1979-1986, and Mary later became a customer service supervisor at Thermo Fisher Scientific. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Scott) Putnam, of Dubuque, David (Kristine) Herrald, of Thornton, CO, and Christopher (Melissa) Herrald, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Paige and Kate Putnam, Audrey, Ellie, and Erin Herrald, and Bailey Herrald; and her sisters, Lois (Bill) Wagner, Sue (Mick) Mason, Jamie (Kurt) Kramer, Ruth (Mark) Huseman, and Dori (Bob) Edwards. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, Margaret. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chick A Dee Acres Farm (https://www.chickadeeacresfarm.org) or The Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org).
Special thanks to the many dedicated caregivers at Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque.