Robert J. “Bob” Thillman, age 89, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on May 18, 2020, at MercyOne in Dubuque.
To honor Bob’s life, a Celebration of Life and reception for his family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. at Bob and Marjorie’s home, 3405 Meggan Street. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Bob was born on March 20, 1931, in Dubuque, a son to Jack and Lou (Frommelt) Thillman. He honorably joined the U.S. Air Force after school, where he met his beautiful bride, Marjorie McMillin. They were married on Jan. 29, 1956, and were blessed with 64 wonderful years together. Bob was a salesman with Montgomery Ward for 50 years and worked eight years at Loras College, before finally retiring in 1993. Bob was a kind, wise, loving and unbelievably giving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, gardening, and socializing with his friends at the races, over a morning coffee, or an evening dinner. We will miss him more than words can say, but we trust that the Lord has Bob safely in His loving arms as we wait patiently for our reunion. Thank you, Bob, for every memory, act of love and lesson you’ve left behind; we will treasure each one forever.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Bob include his loving wife, Marjorie Thillman, Dubuque; his four children, John (Marlene) Thillman, Long Beach, CA, Chris Bressler, Dubuque, David Thillman, Chino Hills, CA, and Jim Thillman, L.A., CA; his five grandchildren, Aaron (Laura) Bressler, Marie (David) Mattatall, Brandon Thillman, Melanie (Chris Mill) Bressler and Ryan Thillman; his four great-grandchildren; along with many friends and neighbors.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob’s family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mercy Hospital for all of their professional and compassionate care and support.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent directly to Bob’s family at 3405 Meggan Street, Dubuque, Iowa, 52001, along with the opportunity to share online condolences and memories at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.