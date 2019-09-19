WATERLOO, Iowa — Robert “Bob” James Oberbroeckling, 85, of Waterloo, Iowa, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at home.
He was born October 19, 1933, in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Greg and Ceil Digman Oberbroeckling. He married Lois Neuhaus on September 21, 1954, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, Iowa.
Bob served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, and he was employed in sales and management for Goodyear Tire for 30 years, retiring in 1991.
Survivors include his wife, Lois, of Waterloo; two daughters, Nancy (Curt) Diehm, of Dubuque, and Joan (Mike) Craig, of Waterloo; two sons, Dan (Carol) Oberbroeckling, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Joe (Alice) Oberbroeckling, of Sheboygan, Wis.; 12 grandchildren, Katie (Joe) Schuhow, Fr. Noah Diehm, Emily Diehm, Megan Diehm, Jessica (Marco) Milanovic, Libby Craig, Amy Oberbroeckling, Erica Oberbroeckling, Ben Oberbroeckling, Jim Oberbroeckling, Greg Oberbroeckling and John Oberbroeckling; three great-grandchildren, Dori Schuhow, Drew Schuhow and C.J. Schuhow; a brother, Tom (Joanne) Oberbroeckling, of Dyersville; a sister, Jan (Ron) Bockenstedt, of Waterloo; a brother-in-law, Jim (Sue) Kraus, of Farley, Iowa; and a sister-in-law, Dianne (Dennis) Duwe, of Luxemburg, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Oberbroeckling; two grandsons, Adam James Oberbroeckling and Michael John Craig; a sister, Phyllis Kraus; and a brother, Jim Oberbroeckling.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by Waterloo Amvets Post #19 and Evansdale Post #31, assisted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. Public visitation will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with a 3 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service. A one-hour visitation will also precede services on Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Wounded Warriors or St. Edward Catholic Church.
Bob enjoyed family time at Lake Delhi, hunting and fishing, taking his beautiful wife to bluegrass festivals, telling childhood tales of the family farm, sharing Goodyear stories, serving as the family handyman and engaging in good political debate.