KIELER, Wis. — Mary Jean Hanfeld, 76, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 8, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bart Timmerman and Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, January 12 at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Hall where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the parish hall prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Mary Jean was born on September 1, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Elaine (Dalsing) Brandt. She was united in marriage to Norman P. Hanfeld on May, 23, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler.

