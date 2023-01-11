KIELER, Wis. — Mary Jean Hanfeld, 76, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 8, 2023, at home surrounded by family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bart Timmerman and Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, January 12 at the Immaculate Conception Church Parish Hall where there will be a Parish Rosary Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the parish hall prior to the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Mary Jean was born on September 1, 1946, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Elaine (Dalsing) Brandt. She was united in marriage to Norman P. Hanfeld on May, 23, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler.
Mary Jean worked as an accountant for Interstate Power, the University of Dubuque and Kieler Sanitation. She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Parish, serving as a Eucharistic minister and helping with the CCW. Mary Jean loved golfing, walking, exercising, following the Chicago Bears and playing Canasta with her sisters. She was always ready for an adventure. Mary Jean enjoyed traveling both within and outside the U.S, and was always happy to be the “extra” who stayed back to care for the little ones. Mary Jean loved her family more than anything. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and never missed her grandchildren’s school and sporting events.
Mary Jean is survived by her husband, Norm Hanfeld, Kieler; a son, Tony (Leslie) Hanfeld, Monona, WI; a daughter-in-law, Tracy Hanfeld, Lancaster, WI; six grandchildren, Meagan (Steve) Caron, Abigail Lord, Blake Hanfeld, Lucy (fiancée, Jessica Habick) Kniebuehler, Alexander Hanfeld and Logan (fiancée, Destiny Messer) Kniebuehler; and six siblings, Bob (Janette) Brandt, Karen Timmerman and John (Sharon) Brandt, all of Kieler, Diane (Rick) Downing, Iowa City, IA, and David Brandt and Joan (John) McClain, both of Kieler.
Recommended for you
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mike Hanfeld; a sister, Janice Brandt; and a brother-in-law, Elmer Timmerman.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary Jean Hanfeld Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.