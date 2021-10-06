LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Carol (Griener) “Granny” Womack, 80, of Livingston, formerly of Platteville, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Upland Hills Health, Dodgeville, after a brief illness. Friends may call from 4:00 — 6:00 P.M. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a memorial service at 6:00 P.M. The family is asking for anyone in attendance to wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Carol was born on April 16, 1941 in Galena, Illinois, daughter of Leroy and Anna (Kromer) Griener. She was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Womack of Platteville, Wisconsin. Together they were blessed with seven children, Carol was more than a mother, she was a mother to all of her children’s friends as well. While raising her family, she also worked at Southwest Health Center for 12 years. It was during that time she went back to school to become a CNA. She loved and cared for the elderly a great deal as she worked at Parkview Terrace for 22 years retiring in 1995. After her divorce from Chuck, Carol had a very special relationship with Duane “Bud” Bloom for over 30 years, where his family became part of Carol’s family. Carol enjoyed dancing and dining out. She especially loved traveling to Branson, Missouri and going camping. After retiring she developed a love for Hallmark channel and Christmas movies, especially “Miracle On 34th St.”, her favorite. She never sat still very long keeping up with her children, grandchildren and extended family.
Carol is survived by three children, Becky (Bob) Brandenburg, Jeneen (Russ Bartell) Womack, and Alan (Robin) Womack; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons and daughters-in-law, Darrel Atkisson, Ricky Kittoe, Lisa Womack and Dawn Womack; two sisters, Cheryl Bloom and Shirley North; “Bud “ Blooms family; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Tondia Mutert, Scott (Kristy) Durr, and Eric Wilson. She was preceded in death by her former husband, significant other “Bud” Bloom, sons, Gary and Brian “Bubba” Womack, daughters, Debbie Atkisson and Julie Kittoe, her parents, grandsons, Aaron Gregory and Cody Womack, sons-in-law, Roger Gregory and John Henry, brothers, James and Ron Griener.