Longtime Iowa Hawkeye Superfan Charles (Chuck) Edward Devens passed away on July 11, 2020, at 94 years of age, with his wife Jan and their kids nearby at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Chuck was born on September 10, 1925, to Charles William Devens and Elsie (Boyack) Devens in Independence Iowa.
He was preceded in death by parents; his sister, Carole Kelly, and her husband, Jim.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 67 years, Janice (Schmitt) Devens, of Dubuque, and their five children, Debbie (Rick) Christenson, of Winona, MN, Greg (Diana) Devens, of Bellevue, IA, David Devens and friend Julie Henley, of Iowa City, IA, Charles William aka-Bill (Joy) Devens, of Fort Collins, CO and Julie (Randy) Schmidt, of Flossmoor, IL.
Chuck was born and raised in Independence and graduated from Independence High School in 1942 and went into the Navy V6 Officer Training Program. He spent 2.5 years in the service training to become a pilot and finished when the war ended. He returned to Iowa to complete his college education at the University of Iowa and started his lifetime love of all things Hawkeye. He married Janice Lee Schmitt on October 20, 1952, in Independence and he worked in the Paint business for several years before coming back to Independence in 1959 to buy and operate the family business, Devens Paint and Glass, for over 30 years.
In his free time, Chuck enjoyed hunting mushrooms, fishing in Minnesota and Canada with his family and playing cards with anyone he could, especially Kings Corner and 500. He learned the art of tomato growing from his father and was an avid vegetable gardener all his life. Chuck was an animal lover and enjoyed the many cats and dogs the family had over the years. He also loved the opportunities he and Jan had to travel and spend time in Florida after retirement. Chuck was blessed with 11 grandchildren, Abby, Aaron, Holly, Michelle, Lena, Thomas, Nicole, Hannah, John, Chase, and Jason; and three great-grandchildren, Jace, Lincoln and Owen.
Chuck cheered his Hawkeyes on from Stonehill for 9½ years where he was so well cared for. We are so grateful for the kind staff there for keeping him safe and happy during his last months while separated from Jan. On game days, Chuck put on his Hawkeye Shirt, Hat and held his hand over his heart during the game to cheer them on. He loved his Hawks!
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in his memory to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Fund. Donations can be made at Givetoiowa.org, choose Healthcare, and then choose the Children’s Hospital Fund.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.