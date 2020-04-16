Donald E. Burrows, 81, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home.
Our dear husband, dad, grandpa and friend deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. A private family funeral service will be held at Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery with military honors rendered by the Iowa Army National Guard.
Donald was born May 27, 1938, in Iowa City, the son of Albert Lee and Violet Mary Hartnett Burrows. On November 28, 1959, he married Joyce Ann Barker.
Don served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959. Don was a hard worker. He worked 40 plus years at John Deere Dubuque Works. Don was a proud union man. He served on the UAW Local 94 executive board as Sgt. of Arms for 18 years. Don was also on the pension committee for 22 years. He served on many other committees at Local 94. Don was a member of the American Legion Post 6 and 40 & 8 Voitures Local 632. Don was a Green Bay Packers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; a special granddaughter, Hailey, who helped take care of Don; three daughters, Cynthia (Marty) Latulippe, of Swanton, VT, Suzette (Don) Pope, of Dubuque, and Jolene (Paul) Peil, of Spicer, MN; his only son, Donald “DJ” (Michelle) Burrows, of Dubuque; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many friends. Don is also survived by his traveling and best friends, Alan and Kathy Ernzen.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and seven sisters.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, especially Jenni and Ryan, for all the care and support to the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
