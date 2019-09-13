EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mrs. Donald (Geraldine A.) Oliver, 90, formerly of 351 Highland Drive in East Dubuque, Ill., died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is in charge of arrangements.
Gerry was born on August 9, 1929, in Flint, Mich., daughter of Edward and Marie (Cluka) Knaeble. She was a 1947 graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy in Dubuque.
She married Donald C. Oliver on July 29, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque.
She worked as a receptionist in the office of Dr. Leslie M. Fitzgerald while attending night classes at the former Bayless Business College in Dubuque. She then worked in the offices of Drs. Earl and Joe Locher Sr. as dental assistant and lab technician. When she and Don began their family, she stayed home until the youngest of their five children went to kindergarten. She then worked nights for a short time at Finley Hospital as a switchboard operator and night admitting clerk. Then she worked for 16 years at Clarke College as secretary to the Director of Graduate Studies.
She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque, and their Altar and Rosary Society. She was a charter member of the Gramercy Park Foundation and originally served as treasurer for several years. She represented ICA on the All Former Catholic High School’s Graduating Class of 1947 Planning Committee.
Her favorite sports were alpine skiing and golf. She was a member of the Sundown Ski Resort and the Lacoma Ladies Day Golf League. She liked to play bridge and was a member of several bridge clubs. She also enjoyed the many river trips she and Don took up and down the Mississippi River with their friends.
She loved being involved in their children’s lives, especially celebrating special occasions with them and watching their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and flourish.
Surviving are her husband, Donald C. Oliver; a son, Larry (Diane) Oliver, of East Dubuque; four daughters, Sandy (Tom Sitzmann) Schnee and Cindy (Lee Theis) Oliver, of Dubuque, Amanda O’Connor, of Seal Beach, Calif., and Sarah Oliver, of East Dubuque; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two very dear sisters-in-law, Carol (Oliver) Boal, of Dubuque, and Kay (Oliver) Zillig, of East Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Jim Knaeble.
We would like to thank the staff at Bethany Home for their kind care in the final years of her life.
