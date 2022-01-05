Erma M. Soppe, 76, of Dubuque and formerly of Cascade, Iowa passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Erma will be held from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Erma at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray-Peosta, Iowa with Rev. Rodney Ahlers presiding. Burial will be held at a later date in St. John’s Cemetery in Placid, Iowa.
She was born June 18, 1945, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of LaVerne and Nettie (Heacock) Theisen. She received her education from the rural country schools in Bernard, Iowa. On January 15, 1966, she was united in marriage to Loras A. Soppe at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Melleray-Peosta, Iowa. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2018. She worked at the Cascade Forestry and Cascade Elementary School until her retirement. Erma was a very generous and thoughtful person and donated toys to the Steadt Family Children’s Unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
She is a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
She is survived by four children, Christina Soppe of West Union, IA, Michael Soppe (& Merill Guarneri) of Calmar, IA, Jacqueline Goedken of McGregor, MN, and Jeremy Soppe of Cedar Rapids, IA; a daughter-in-law, Carina Soppe of Lamars, IA; 10 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren; four siblings, Connie (Ronnie) Bries of Peosta, IA, Judy (Dave) O’Dell of Bernard, IA, Sally Trenary of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Dale (Sherry) Theisen of Bernard, IA; Brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny Ahrndt of Dyersville, IA, Louis Soppe of Monticello, IA, Leo (Donna) Soppe of Cascade, IA, Connie (George) Helle of Anamosa, IA, Deborah Steger of Dyersville, IA, Diane (Al) Nerney of Oxford Junction, IA, Carol Oberbroeckling of Epworth, IA, Dave Holz of Dubuque, IA, and Doris Soppe of Dyersville, IA.
She is also preceded in death by one son, Chris Soppe on June 18, 2016; two sisters, Janet Theisen, and Darlene Ahrndt; brothers-in-law, Andrew Soppe, Bill Oberbroeckling, and John Steger; two sisters-in-law, Jeri Soppe, and Beverly Holz.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given the Steadt Family Children’s Unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in memory of Erma M. Soppe. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home Attn: Erma Soppe Family, PO Box 1, Peosta, Iowa, 52068.
Video Tribute may be viewed and online condolences may be left for the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com