Howard Allan McLean, 86, of Dubuque, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 29, 2019, at the UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. The Memorial Service for Howard will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church, with Pastor Loren Shellabarger officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Buckingham Cemetery in Traer, Iowa.
Howard was born on November 20, 1933, in State Center, Iowa, the son of Philip Packer and Lucile Agnes Goecke McLean. On December 23, 1955, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Joyce Vanicek, in Traer.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a corporal while stationed in Korea and Japan. He graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in animal husbandry. Howard spent his career in the meat packing industry in various roles, including cattle buyer, salesman, plant manager, eventually rising to senior management. His career took him to a number of states such as Iowa, Ohio, Kansas, Colorado and Texas, winding up in Dubuque, where he retired. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and was very active with the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens. He was a huge Iowa State Cyclones fan, enjoyed golfing and traveling with his wife, Dorothy.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; three daughters, Debra (Michael) Dishberger, of Houston, Texas, Susan (Richard) McLean-Neufeld, of Fairfax, Iowa, and Laura (Timothy) Hull, of Louisburg, Kan.; one son, Robert McLean, of Chicago, Ill.; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
The family thanks all the neighbors for their support and care.
