Timothy J. Walters, 34, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Timothy was born on April 7, 1986, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of John T. and Rebecca (Wilder) Walters Sr. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. Timothy was an avid gamer who enjoyed online gaming as well as playing D&D with his friends or cards with the family. He loved listening to country music and different podcasts that “made him think”. Timothy got great joy out of picking on his friends and family; he loved making people around him laugh. Timothy always worked in retail and really enjoyed meeting and talking to everyone he came across.
He is survived by his parents, John T. and Rebecca, of Dubuque; brother, J.T. Walters Jr., of Dubuque; and sister, Courtney (Jon) Ewing, of Carroll, Iowa; niece, Rachel L. Walters-Davis, of Dubuque; aunts and uncles, James Walters, of Dubuque, Sandy (Connie) George, of Austin, Texas, Monty (Denise) Wilder, of Decorah, Iowa, Cindy Remik, of Decorah, Barb (Ken) Upton, of Postville, Iowa, Kris (Gene) Smith, of Calmar, Iowa, and Melissa (Sean) Goering, of Lucas, Iowa; many cousins; and his black lab, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Leo; paternal grandparents, John Francis and Ina Lee (Still) Walters; maternal grandparents, James Myran and Phyllis Jean (Ashbacher) Wilder; aunt, Deborah Lee Walters; and uncle, Mike Remik.
Memorials may be made to the family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.