Joan Furlong, 86, of Dubuque, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:45 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Holy Spirit Parish, 2921 Central Avenue. The Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Furlong will then be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, also at the church, with Rev. Father Mark Kwenin as the Celebrant. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Born October 5, 1932, in Dubuque, she was the daughter of William F. and Elizabeth Tamlin White. On July 16, 1955, she married Arthur Francis Furlong at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died April 14, 1998.
She worked at CyCare as a supervisor of data entry for 28 years. She graduated from the former Visitation Academy in 1950, and then attended Clarke University. She was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Holy Spirit Parish, the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed cooking, hosting parties and was an avid reader.
Survivors include one son, Arthur W. Furlong, of Waterloo, Iowa; one sister, Carole Hannam, of Dubuque; two brothers, William J. (Jean) White, of Eldridge, Iowa, and James J. White, of Iowa City, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Bob Oldis, of Phoenix, Ariz., Tom Furlong, of Iowa City, and Alan Furlong, of Dubuque; sisters-in-law, Maxine Furlong and Carole Meyer; grandchildren, Hannah, Jacob and Nicholas McMahon; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Arthur, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Betty Ann Kessler and Rosemary Oldis; one sister-in-law, Mary Etta White; three brothers-in-law, Les Kessler, Chuck Cushing and Joe Hannam; father-in-law and mother-in law, Art and Dorothy Furlong; and brothers-in-law, Jim and Bill Furlong.
Special thank you to Kelly McMahon for her care of Joan, Dr. Matthew Kirkendall and his nurse, Kate, and Dr. Mark Hermann and his nurse, Sandy, at Grand River Medical Group, Dr. Ram of Medical Associates Cardiology, and the ER, ICU and Pastoral Care Team at MercyOne.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Joan’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.