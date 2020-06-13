Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Tom Baxter, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the church.
Donita Blackbourn, Fennimore, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, BD’s Eagles Nest, Fennimore. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore
Robert L. Cottrell, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Marilyn M. Ellis, Postville, Iowa — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, Postville Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 14, Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Postville.
Doug Ernst, Bellevue, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue. Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m., Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue.
Patrick E. Fishnick Sr., Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St.
Prynston R. Gillenwater, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m.
today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: Noon until time of services at the funeral home.
Christopher J. Herrig, Dubuque — Services: Noon Thursday, June 18, Nativity Church. Celebration of Life: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Happy’s Place.
Elizabeth A. Junk, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: After 9 a.m. at the church.
Edward J. Lukan, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 14, and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Jean Lydon, Waukon, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. today, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waukon.
Constance M. Manders, Bernard, Iowa — Memorial service: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen, Iowa.
Kate I. Peterson, Dubuque, formerly of Asbury, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: Noon until time of services at the funeral home.
John S. Rodham, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.