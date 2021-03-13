David E. Bevan, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Theodore P. Breuer, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
David M. Gassman, Bernard, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, Garryowen, Iowa.
Joan M. Genz, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Eleanor McGrath, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Services: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Barbara Mohning, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 10:55 a.m. Monday, March 15, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Services: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Garnavillo.
Dolores D. Murphy, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to noon today, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 12:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Tyler J. Runde, Rapid City, S.D. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
David J. Weber, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lamoine Wentz, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. John Lutheran Church, Luana, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.