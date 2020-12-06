PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Our beautiful Ronald Joseph was born at 5:22 p.m., Saturday, November 28th. A little over an hour later, our sweet Ronnie left this world and joined those who have gone before him into the next life. Joe and I are determined that these past nine months of utter joy will not be poisoned merely because that was all the time we were able to have him in our lives. We are intensely grateful to all the family and friends who have already reached out to be with us in our time of terrible pain, whether to offer material help or to simply be present with us in grieving.
The staff at Southwest Health Center has been unbelievably kind, compassionate and caring towards our family in the past few days, and we are eternally grateful for their many acts of love and humanity toward us.
Ronnie is survived by an extensive family, including five grandparents, Mary and Gary Schmidt, Connie Nohns, and Steve and Judi Holloway; 15 cousins; and 25 aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his uncle and namesake, Ronnie Schmidt.