GALENA, Ill. — Lester J. Deininger, 89, of Galena, Ill., passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Friends may call from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena. He was born August 14, 1930, in Galena, the son of Willis and Alma (Bardell) Deininger. Les attended and graduated from Galena schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952, serving in the Korean Conflict with the 3rd Armored Calvary in Strausburg, Germany. Les was united in marriage on August 25, 1951, to his wife of 68 years, Lola Jane Montgomery at St Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Dubuque. He was the manager of the Farmer’s Exchange in Galena for 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, morel hunting and rattlesnake hunting over the years. After retirement, he enjoyed his many day trips with his wife. Les was a member of Galena VFW Post #2665 and BPOE Elks Lodge #882 of Galena.
He is survived by his wife, Lola; one son, Terry (Rosie) Deininger; three daughters, Debbie (Don) Lee, Kathy (Bill) Wienen and Sheila (Jerry) Johnson; a daughter-in-law, Donna Deininger; grandchildren, Michael (Linda Parisi) Deininger, Brandon (Val) Deininger, Heather (Tom) Reppen, April (Mark) Pertzborn, Tina (Justin) Stair, Terry (Jenny) Deininger Jr., Clint (Candice) Wienen, Carrie (Scott) Temperly, Justin (Alex Beck) Johnson, and Jenna (Lucas) Trevarthen; 17 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; two brothers, Dick (Alys) and Chuck (Nancy) Deininger; two sisters, Rose (Bob) Harkness and Marilyn (Kenny) Flack; two sisters in-law, Faud Deininger and Rita Montgomery; and two brothers-in-law, Lyle (Patty) and Lee Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steve Deininger; a granddaughter, Amanda Deininger; a brother, Bill Deininger; a sister, Carolyn Deininger; two brothers-in-law, Alfred and Errol Montgomery; two nephews, Paul Deininger and Mike Montgomery; and great nephew, Chad Bautsch.
The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Galena Stauss Senior Care Community staff and Dr. Matt Gullone for all your care and compassion over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Lester.
