GALENA, Ill. — Ralph H. Muchow, 91, of Galena, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was surrounded by his loved ones, after suffering a long battle against Parkinson’s Disease.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Friends may gather after 4 p.m. until time of service. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested. Military rites will be accorded by Galena VFW Post #2665 and American Legion Post #193 following the service. Cremation rites have been accorded, and burial will be at a later date. The Furlong Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Ralph was born on May 12, 1929, in Galena, the son of Walter and Ardale (Nagel) Muchow. He graduated from Galena High School, Platteville Teachers College, and received his master’s from NIU. He joined the United States Army in 1952 during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954 as Sergeant First Class with two bronze service stars. He then married the love of his life, Carol (Jean) Stadel, on July 31, 1954. Soon after, Ralph started his teaching career in a country school with 18 students varying from grades 1-8. He taught for over 40 years with his last 25 in Galena specializing in math. Ralph was a lifetime member of the American Legion as well as the V.F.W. where he had served as a commander. Ralph was also a part of the Greenwood Cemetery Board, Galena Stauss Hospital Board, Eagles Club, Galena Masonic Lodge, and an Elder and Deacon of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Ralph and Jean owned and operated the Garden and Blossom Shop in Galena for 14 years. He enjoyed canning, gardening, cooking for family, tending to his cows, and getting together with his loyal card playing buddies.
Ralph is survived by his wife; children, Dan and Susan (Muchow) Sitzmann, both of Galena; grandchildren, Kailyn, Kristen, Jenna; siblings, Jim (Sharon), of Salt Lake City, Larry (Ev), of Winnebago; in-laws, David (Virginia), of Dixon, and Howard (Jean) Stadel, of Freeport.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Kenneth (Marion), Walter Jr., and Charles; in-laws, Glenn and Gloria Winter, Betty and Francis Powers; grandson, Clint Sitzmann; and nephew, Jim Winter.
The family wishes to extend a thank-you to those that were so kind and caring during his 2-year illness. Special thanks to Art, Bill, Butch, Gary, Howard, Jerry, and Rick. Donations may be given to Hospice of Dubuque, Galena ARC, or The Galena Foundation.
