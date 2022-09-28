MARION, Iowa — Mary T. Menzel, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in the presence of her loving daughters. Family will greet friends and family from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church with Reverend David O’Connor officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Mary was born on July 3, 1929 in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of William and Margarite (La Fave) Trenkle. She graduated from the Visitation Academy and attended Clarke College in Dubuque. After college, she began her career in banking. Mary was united in marriage to Merle F. Menzel at Nativity Catholic Church in Dubuque on December 29, 1952 and they made their home in Cedar Rapids. Mary kept the perfect home and appreciated proper etiquette. When her girls were well into school, Mary returned to banking at People’s Bank and Trust, Co. where she enjoyed her many customers and colleagues. Mary loved to knit, read, and travel. She was active in the Girl Scouts, a charter member of St. Pius X Parish, a volunteer at the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop, and a life member of the Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary. Mary was a strong woman who will be dearly missed. Mary is survived and lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Sue (Don) Beitzel and Jean (Tom) Hoffmann; three grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Sloane, Nick Voss, and Elizabeth (Tyler) Wright; eleven great-grandchildren, Joseph, Norah, Chloe, Olivia, Joshua, Caroline, Luke, and Clara Sloane, Rowan Voss, and Elin and Marin Wright; sister-in-law, Mary Menzel; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Merle Menzel; daughter, Katherine Menzel; sisters, Margie (Chuck) Schrup and Jeanne (Jack) Martin; sisters-in-law, Gerry (Arlo) Vogt and Anne Menzel; and brother-in-law, Joseph Menzel. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary’s memory may be made to Camp Courageous of Iowa at 12007 190th Street in Monticello, Iowa, 52310. She was a lady.
