Anna Mae Brown, 88, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Ennoble Manor.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 1, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Services will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, and will be live-streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home Facebook page. Private interment will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Anna was born May 10, 1932, in East Dubuque, IL, the daughter of Matthew J. and Stella F. (Klein) Timmerman.
Anna was the manager of the shoe department at Woolworth’s for 14 years, and then was employed in sales at Electrolux for 13 years. She was a devoted homemaker and she cherished her two granddaughters. A hard worker, she continued to work part-time until she was 80 years old.
Anna was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. She also enjoyed country line dancing.
Anna is survived by her children, William Wissing, of Dubuque, James (Carol) Wissing, of Hazel Green, WI, and Terrance Brown, of Dubuque; two granddaughters, Shelby and Ashley Wissing; one sister, Lucille Speller, of Ruskin, FL; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Sandra Lee Wissing; one son, Ronald Wissing; two sisters, Florence Reiger and Rosalyn Anderson; one step-sister, Imelda Eberlein; and two brothers, Eugene and John Matthew Timmerman.
Anna’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Ennoble Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion given to Anna.