WEST UNION, Iowa — Lawrence LaVerne Schneider, 72, of West Union, Iowa, died Saturday, December 7, 2019, at his home in West Union, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church in West Union, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, West Union, Iowa, with Rev. Adam Starrett as the officiant. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of West Union, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.