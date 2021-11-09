Marjorie M. Kutsch, 100, of Dubuque, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 am — 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Resurrection Garden Mausoleum, Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Marjorie was born November 3, 1921, in Dubuque, the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Bublitz) Strub. On October 3, 1945, she married George Kutsch in Sacred Heart Church. He passed away on April 3, 2011.
Marjorie was a professional piano player for over 75 years in Dubuque and the surrounding tri-state area. She entertained many ballroom dancers over two decades, spanning from 1950-1970, with the Joey Paradiso Orchestra. When the orchestra disbanded, Marjorie joined the Joe Colaluca Trio. The trio performed throughout the tri-state area and they later took up entertaining residents at nursing homes. After the trio disbanded, Marjorie continued to play the piano at the local nursing homes. Even after she became a resident of Stonehill, she enjoyed playing for her fellow residents.
Marjorie was a member of the Musicians’ Union, St. Anthony Parish, St. Bernadette Circle, Catholic Daughters, Teresians and a volunteer at Mercy Hospital for over 20 years.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Miller of Wildomar, CA, Michael (Bronwyn) Kutsch of Austin, TX and Janet (Michael) Hilby of Orlando, FL; son-in-law, Michael Chalder; grandchildren, Christine (Kim) Albizati, Jeff Stone, Brandon (Lisa) Kutsch, Amanda (Kyle Page) Kutsch, Katrina Kutsch, Tim (Danielle) Hilby, Liz (Brian) Underwood, Laura (Ben) Currie and Ryan Hilby; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Elizabeth and Andrew Albizati, Alex, Sean and Noah Stone, Joshua and David Kutsch, Lydia, Elise and Bruce Underwood and Claire Currie; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; one daughter, Patricia Chalder; one great-grandchild, Andrue Stone; one brother, Richard Strub and one sister, Kathleen Mueller.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Stonehill Care Center for their amazing care of our mother.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Marjorie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.