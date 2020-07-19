Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Please contact specific locations for more information.
Robert C. Branthaver, Stockton, Ill. — Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 223 E. Front St., Stockton. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Monday until time of services at the church.
Terry L. Roe, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, River Valley Community Church, 404 Denniston St., Cassville. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the church.
Robert J. Thillman, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2341 Maplewood Drive, Asbury, Iowa.
Mahlon H. Wilson, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, Delhi United Methodist Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, Iowa.