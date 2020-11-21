Sr. Martha Ann Luedtke, OSF, 79, died on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Mercy One Hospital, Dubuque.
A private celebration of life and Rite of Final Commendation will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Martha Ann was born November 6, 1941, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Jerome and Marion (Hohnecker) Luedtke. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis September 3, 1960, and made final profession of vows August 12, 1968. Sister received her BA in Elementary Education from Briar Cliff College, Sioux City, IA, and later received EMT training. She taught in Iowa at Dyersville, Kingsley and St. Mary’s, Waterloo, and in Crescent City, CA. In Dubuque, she ministered at the Dubuque Community YMCA and Alverno Apartments.
Sister is survived by her brother, John (Jack) Luedtke; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Luedtke; aunt and uncle, Donna and Robert Wiederholt; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters. Sister was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Luedtke.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA. Egelhof, Siegert, and Casper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.